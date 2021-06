Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ahmed Forehand is hesitant about allowing his 13-year-old son to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. His son attends middle school in Leon County, where the school district has been hosting mobile vaccination clinics for students, faculty, staff, and the public. “My opinion is there’s not enough research supporting the reason to get vaccinated,” Forehand said in […] The post Tweens in middle school and high school could soon get COVID vaccines. Will their parents let them? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.