After finally putting an end to an 11-game game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers will try their hand at toppling the Washington Wizards on the road on Friday. Wednesday’s victory over the Boston Celtics must have felt magical for a Cavs team that hadn’t done anything other than losing in the month of May. They could continue their efforts to end another disappointing season on a high note by knocking off a Wizards team that recently got swept by the Atlanta Hawks in a doubleheader.