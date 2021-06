All of the midfielders we’ve discussed in this series thus far are already playing in the Premier League. This gives them a slight advantage, as they’d be playing in the same environment—but with different teammates—if they were to move to Chelsea. However we cannot ignore players playing in other leagues because many of the players who have written their names in the history books of the Premier League were bought from other leagues. In part four, we discussed West Ham key man, Declan Rice. In this part, we’d be discussing a multitalented, all-action central defensive minded midfielder, AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.