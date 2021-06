There are a certain number of NFL teams with front offices that are making personnel moves to get themselves in position for a run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2021. The Steelers have not quite done that. In fact, some believe that the franchise has placed themselves firmly on the fence. The theory is that the team has not fully committed to building the best team for a championship run now or starting a rebuild. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 offseason.