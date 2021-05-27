‘NCIS’ Cast Responds to Ellie Bishop Actress Emily Wickersham’s Exit From Series

After Tuesday’s Season 18 finale, “NCIS” fans are saying goodbye to Emily Wickersham and her character Ellie Bishop. The special agent bid farewell to the NCIS team after admitting to leaking NSA documents, but at the last hour, she appeared on screen and was revealed to be going undercover.

After Wickersham confirmed via Instagram that she was departing the show, her co-stars, Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, Maria Bello, and Duane Henry, were quick to offer their well wishes.

Wickersham’s Castmembers Bid Her Farewell

Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) commented on the post, “So damn proud of you my friend. Also, I’m gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I’ll be there in the front row. Thank you.”

Law (Jessica Knight) commented heart emojis, while Reasonover (Kasie Hines) replied with, “Thank you for everything, friend.” Bello (Jack Sloane) wrote heart and kissy emojis to her comment while writing, “Love You Em!” Henry also shared a photo of the two on set to his own Instagram Story, with the caption, “Well Done [Emily Wickersham].”

Wickersham opened up about her experience on the crime drama in the heartfelt post, thanking the “top notch” cast and crew for all their times together.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” she wrote. “I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.” She added that working on “NCIS” is an experience she “surely won’t forget.” She ended her post with, “Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly.”

Wickersham’s Departure Brings Into Question The Future Of Another ‘NCIS’ Actor

The finale also made fans wonder about the future of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. Gibbs was subject to an explosion on his boat, with fans later seeing him swim away. The new season premieres in fall 2021, but there have been rumors about how much Harmon’s character will appear due to his contract.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl recently said that the network was approaching things season by season when it came to Harmon.”We take it year by year with Mark, we’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here,” Kahl said. “Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of [episodes], so we’re happy to work around his schedule.”