Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Betty White Defends Her Friend Lucille Ball on ‘Super Password’ in 1988: ‘You Don’t Buzz a Legend’

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ur6Y_0aDUXV4G00

Betty White wouldn’t stand for it when the producers of Super Password admonished Lucille Ball. The two were playing in a celebrity edition, along with Carol Channing and Dick Martin.

If you’re unfamiliar, Super Password is a fairly common parlor game where one contestant must get their partner to say a word using only a single adjective. All of these words collectively describe something that the teams must try to suss out after each round. But if a person takes too long to think of a word, or their partner gets it wrong, the show hits a buzzer.

Lucille Ball was doing well at first. She and Carol Channing were able to get “frightening” with little issue. But Ball froze on the next word — rigid. She stared at her monitor, trying to work out how to explain this to Channing when the buzzer went off. She’d taken too much time.

Comedy Legend Betty White saw her opportunity to get in a solid joke and help out a dear friend.

“You don’t buzz a legend!” she admonished the producers.

Dick Martin and Lucille Ball both double over laughing, and even host Bert Convy tried to get in on the fun.

“She’s absolutely right,” he said. “George (Choderker, director) how could you buzz Lucy? I mean, are you going to go home and tell your wife tonight, ‘guess what I did, I buzzed Lucy.’ You can’t do that!”

White’s help for her friend ended shortly thereafter, however. Her competitive streak returned, and she guessed the word and solved the puzzle almost immediately after that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XgYfsjrAc4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: “You Don’t Buzz A Legend” – Betty White defends her friend Lucille Ball (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XgYfsjrAc4)

Betty White, Lucille Ball Called Each Other Family

Betty White and Lucille Ball were closer to being sisters than friends. White met Ball while she was shooting a sitcom on the same studio lot as I Love Lucy.

Closer Magazine said the two Hollywood legends found an instant kinship as they were miles ahead of comediennes of the time. For instance, they both owned their own production companies, something that was unheard of at the time for women.

“Their bond was their common accomplishment as businesswomen in a male-dominated industry,” Ann Dusenberry, who appeared on Super Password with Betty and Lucy.

But their 30-year connection went deeper than their shared ambitions.

“Lucy and Betty’s relationship spanned more than just being show business acquaintances,” a pal of the pair tells Closer. “They considered each other family.”

Unfortunately their time was cut short when Ball died in 1989.

“Betty really looked up to Lucy,” another friend said, “and Lucy saw that she and Betty were cut from the same cloth.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Betty White
Person
Carol Channing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Friend#Sitcom#The Tonight Show#Hollywood#Super Password#Super Password#Javascript#Closer Magazine#Sisters#Friends#Hits#Host Bert Convy#Video#Comediennes#Stand#Businesswomen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Betty White: How She Spent Her Quarantine

Fans of Betty White who are wondering how the 99 year-old did during the pandemic: you may all now breathe a sign of relief, Betty is just fine and healthy according to her representative. White’s rep told TMZ that Betty has stayed in her house for most of the pandemic...
CelebritiesEntrepreneur

Betty White's 5 Surprising Strategies for Influence and Impact

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The term influencer may be overrated. Being called an "authority" may seem a bit cocky. But making an impact — that's a respected and important term. Betty White is definitely a well-respected icon, yet she never set out to become one. After...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Shows Love to LIFE Magazine Cover Featuring Iconic Photo of Lucille Ball

When the daughter of “I Love Lucy” star Lucille Ball gives a shoutout to an iconic magazine featuring her mom, then it’s worth taking note. Lucie Arnaz, daughter of both Ball and Desi Arnaz, shared a photo on her Instagram account of a LIFE Magazine cover. It shows Ball in her Lucy Ricardo look while also letting readers know that actor Debra Messing has penned a special forward.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Betty White Can't Wait to 'Regain Her Freedom' After a Lonely Quarantine

After more than a year, Betty White has been doing all she can to keep herself busy during quarantine, but she looks forward to the day when she can safely interact with her loved ones again. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the 99-year-old Golden Girls star has been keeping to herself at home to stay safe. As White's rep Jeff Witjas recently told TMZ, White's still healthy and safe at home more than a year later, but she's "looking forward to summer when she can safely enjoy the outdoors and regain her freedom."