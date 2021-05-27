Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Looks All Grown Up in Photos Showing off ‘New Haircut’

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
With filming for the fourth season of “Yellowstone” wrapped up earlier this year, cast members are enjoying some rest and relaxation.

Several of the show’s actors have been quite active on social media in an effort to keep fans engaged. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) are among the “Yellowstone” actors keeping fans updated on their offseason activities.

Brecken Merrill, the cast’s youngest actor at 12-years-old, is also in this category. Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on “Yellowstone,” has had a busy offseason. He got a new puppy earlier this year, a Jack Russell Terrier named “Betty.” He’s also taken up a very interesting and unusual hobby in owl pellet dissection. Referring to the pellets as “owl barf” he seems to rather enjoy investigating what the birds have failed to digest. Merrill’s latest social media post came just yesterday (Wednesday) as the youngster shows off a new look. The young star’s new haircut is an excellent look for him as he will soon become a teenager.

“Unlocked,” he writes in the post’s caption space. “New haircut.”

“Yellowstone” fans are digging Brecken’s new hairdo with many using the comments section to say they like the new style. Others say they are looking forward to seeing Tate Dutton back in action as the new season draws closer.

“Cool haircut!” a fan and Instagram user says.”You are really growing up fast! Handsome! Ready for season 4 Yellowstone.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Will Begin In June

“Yellowstone” watchers are certainly excited to see what the future holds for Brecken Merrill and Tate Dutton. Despite being the cast’s youngest actor, Merrill plays a critical role as the young and curious Tate.

Tate is the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton and the grandson of the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. He spends his days learning the ways of Yellowstone Ranch by watching the ranch hands and cowboys work cattle. As the ranch has been in the Dutton family for more than a century, it will likely belong to Tate one day. He has a lot to learn before he is ready for that responsibility but he seems well on his way.

We still do not have an official premiere date for the new season but all signs point to a June 20 start for season four of “Yellowstone.” Fans are excited to see more of Tate and the entire Dutton clan.

Hang in there “Yellowston”e fans, the wait for a new season is almost over.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

