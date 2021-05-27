Cancel
Tim Allen Delivers Commencement Speech at Hillsdale College: ‘I Was Never a Very Good Student’

By Clayton Edwards
If you graduated college, there’s a good chance you remember the commencement speech. Depending on your alma mater, you could have had a really great and inspiring speaker. On the other hand, it could have felt like one more lecture to sit through before finally finishing school and moving on to a new life. There’s a good chance that you didn’t have someone as cool as Tim Allen giving the big speech as you began your new life.

Graduation ceremonies bring actor Tim Allen to Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, MI -- Actor Tim Allen spoke at Hillsdale College during its 169th commencement honoring graduates, top seniors and retiring faculty. The May 8 ceremonies featured an address from Allen that received laughs, but also focused on more serious topics, such as his personal history, struggles with religion and his ego. He told students not to be without goals like once was, or as he called it, “rudderless.”
