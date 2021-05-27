Cancel
Occidental Up As Goldman Upgrades, Citing Gap With Rivals

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting – Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares rose Thursday after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded, saying the valuation gap with its competitors was too wide. Analyst Neil Mehta has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, with a target of $31. This is 19% higher than the stock’s current price of $26.

