Maine State

2nd Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

By Judy Harrison
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second Maine man has been accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a riot protesting the election of President Joe Biden. Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham is charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

bangordailynews.com
