Former second-home owners have been holding on to their pandemic pets, making their now first-homes the forever-homes for locally adopted pets. In the spring and early summer last year, from around April to June, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society saw a spike in both adoptions and surrenders, Columbia-Greene Humane Society President and CEO Ron Perez said Friday. But surrenders have dwindled and are back on track with pre-pandemic times, and adoptions have been steady, and slightly higher than before the pandemic.