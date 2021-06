Are Republicans the “Party of Law and Order” or of “Disorder”? Unfortunately, I believe they have become the party of disorder. They do not want an investigation into the disorder at the Capitol on January 6. Are they afraid that it will implicate some of their own? Do they think the disorder can just be ignored and it will be forgotten? Do they think an investigation led by the House of Representatives will be more objective then an independent commission? I don’t think so.