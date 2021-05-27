The New School Celebrates 30-Year Streak of Fulbright Winners
When Valerie Kipnis, MFA Creative Writing, received a Fulbright Award this year, she extended a 30-year streak of New School students’ receiving this prestigious honor. Kipnis will be heading to Ukraine under a Fulbright Open Study/Research Award for her project Construction of Personal and National Identity through Language in Post-Euromaidan Ukraine. In addition, Angelica Calabrese, MA Anthropology ’21, has been selected as an alternate for the Fulbright-National Geographic Storytelling Fellowship to Italy for her project Life with Xylella: A Collaborative Investigation of Past, Present, and Future of Southern Italy’s Olive Groves.blogs.newschool.edu