KCLR LIVE: Pubs and restaurants grappling to understand Failte Ireland’s new guidelines ahead of reopening

By Vanessa McGrath
kclr96fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking to KCLR Live, Ed Cahill of Tully’s Bar in Carlow takes us through some of the guidelines for pubs and restaurants due to reopen. Failte Ireland’s 32 pages of guidelines have left many publicans and restaurateurs grappling to understand what that means for them. Despite confusion, Ed promises that the industry is used to making spaces for customers to enjoy and will adapt if given enough time.

kclr96fm.com
