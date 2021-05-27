KCLR LIVE: Pubs and restaurants grappling to understand Failte Ireland’s new guidelines ahead of reopening

Sales at UK restaurants, pubs and bars were up by a quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels as indoor dining made a return following a lifting of Covid restrictions. According to data from research consultancy CGA, average sales at reopening restaurants were 24.9 per cent higher on Monday, 17 May, than on the equivalent Monday in May 2019. Food sales were up 29.6 per cent in England and Wales, while drink sales were up by 21.2 per cent, according to data shared with the Press Association.The surge in sales came as customers were able to eat inside restaurants, pubs and...