HURRICANE — The Hurricane Rotary Easter Car Show may have been held over a month ago, but the charitable benefits from the show are providing long-lasting, positive results. “In terms of fundraising and cars and crowd, that was the biggest show we ever had,” Wil DuCrest, president of Hurricane Valley Rotary Club, told St. George News. “We had around 330 cars that registered for the show, and we estimated the attendance at around 9,000 for that day. It was a really good day for Rotary and for the community.”