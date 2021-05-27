As kids and young people hurry to get vaccinated, the Sacramento region remains a patchwork of strategies

The way things are going, what chance do working people have as renters?. Riddle me this: When is a house not a home? The answer: When it doesn’t belong to you. That’s because renting has become an endeavor so risky in Sacramento that it’s difficult for a resident to know if they have a home-sweet home, or temporary living arrangement. In a city where more than half of the population are renters, those who lease are treated like a minority— and, ironically, most renters are people of color, holding down multiple jobs to make ends meet, which is poignant for a city claiming to be investing in equity and inclusive economic development.