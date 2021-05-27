As kids and young people hurry to get vaccinated, the Sacramento region remains a patchwork of strategies
Four-year universities are mandating vaccinations, but community college and public schools don’t see that as an option. On May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15. Just three days later, hundreds of teens and their parents funneled through the inflatable nighthawk arches at the front of Natomas High School to get their shot.sacramento.newsreview.com