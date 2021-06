Altru’s board of directors have announced the recruitment of the Health System’s new permanent chief executive officer is now underway. The search for a new leader, previously expected to begin in early January, was paused due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the death of Altru’s board chair, Lonnie Laffen. Dave Molmen, who has been serving as the interim CEO since July, will continue in that role until the new CEO has been hired. Altru officials anticipate the role will be filled by the end of the year.