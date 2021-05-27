Cancel
India

JK Chief Secy appointed as OSD in Commerce Ministry

By Precious Kashmir
preciouskashmir.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved appointment of Chief Secretary of J&K BVR Subrahmanyam (IAS) as Officer on Special Duty in the Commerce Ministry. The ACC, as per an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, has also approved the appointment of the 1987-batch...

Indiathekashmirpress.com

Govt Appoints Arun Kumar Mehta As New Chief Secretary of JK

Srinagar, May 28: Government on Friday appointed Arun Kumar Mehta (IAS, AGMUT) as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. “Consequent upon the appointment of B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG:1987), Chief Secretary, J&K, as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India, Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, J&K from the date B.V.R. Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge,” reads the order.
Indiaraleighnews.net

Mamata appoints Bandyopadhyay as chief advisor

New Delhi/Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 31 (ANI): A show cause notice is being served on Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was earlier in the day appointed as Chief Advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) as directed by the central government, sources said.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Bengal chief secy retired, to act as chief advisor to CM: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was appointing West Bengal''s Chief Secretary (CS) Alapan Bandyopadhyay as Chief Advisor for three years effective from Tuesday, after allowing the bureaucrat who was ordered by the central government to report to Delhi, to retire. — The chief minister told newspersons here that the central government had asked Bandopadhyay to report to Delhis North Block on Tuesday, but she added an officer cannot join a new office without permission from the state administration.
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

Mamata urges PM to withdraw order recalling WB chief secy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Central government's order to recall West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay from the state and alleged that the Centre is not letting the state government work. "I felt bad. They humiliated...
Indiathekashmirimages.com

Raj Bhavan accords warm farewell to OSD

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and officers and the staff of the Raj Bhavan, today accorded a warm farewell to Major Vipin Yadav, who has served as OSD to Lieutenant Governor. Major Vipin Yadav had also...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

West Bengal govt can't release its Chief Secy: Mamata

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Three days after the Central government had issued an order to recall West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that the state government "can't release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary at this critical hours" and requested the Prime Minister to withdraw, recall and reconsider the decision and rescind the order.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Coinbase appoints former White House staffer as chief policy officer

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) has appointed Faryar Shirzad, a former White House official, as chief policy officer, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Monday. Shirzad joins the company against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny around digital currencies globally. He served as deputy National Security Advisor for...
Politicsraleighnews.net

Congress slams Centre for recalling WB chief secy

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): After the central government recalled West Bengal Chief Secretary from the State, Congress on Saturday termed the Centre's action as a "lethal blow" to federalism said that the decision has shocked the conscience of the entire nation. In a statement, Congress general secretary and...
Worldkaftanpost.com

Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff

President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. This was made known on Thursday by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu. Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of...
Militaryweeklyblitz.net

Brigadier General Nazmul appointed Chief of Staff of Military Affairs at UN Headquarters

Brigadier General Mohammad Nazmul Haque, afwc, psv has been appointed as the Chief of Staff at the Office of Military Affairs, Department of Peace Operations (DPO), psc York at the United Nations Headquarters. During the visit to the United States in February this year, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, SBP (BAR), BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G, PhD met with various dignitaries including UN Under Secretary General. During the meeting, he requested for sending more contingents from Bangladesh to the UN mission and appointing more officers from the Bangladesh Army to various higher and important posts at the UN headquarters. The senior leadership of the United Nations expressed a positive commitment in this regard and as a result, an officer of the rank of Brigadier General of Bangladesh Army has been appointed to this important post at the UN Headquarters. It is to be noted that there has been no opportunity or request for appointment of any officer from Bangladesh for this post which has been achieved by Bangladesh for the first time only at the request of the Chief of Army Staff.
Melville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Corporation Announces The Appointment Of Chris Panagiotakos As Chief Financial Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced that Chris Panagiotakos has joined Data Storage Corporation (DTST) as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Panagiotakos has...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Nigeria appoints new army chief after death of top ranking commander

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a new chief of army staff on Thursday after the previous top-ranking commander and 10 other officers died in a plane crash last week. It was the third air disaster this year for the military, which is fighting a decade-long jihadist insurgency in the northeast,...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Appoints Jerry Su, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

“Since he joined EpimAb, Jerry contributed significantly to the organizational growth of EpimAb by successfully completing our fully functional CMC development and manufacturing facility in Suzhou BioBay ahead of plan,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, founder and CEO of EpimAb Biotherapeutics. “We are delighted to promote Jerry to this new role and look forward to his continued contribution and leadership in driving manufacturing strategy as we rapidly advance our pipeline of novel bispecific antibodies.”
Agriculturebatonrougenews.net

India Pulses and Grains Association urges Government

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for the pulses trade and industry in India, today held a press conference to draw the attention of the Government towards the effects on the trade following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Argenx Appoints Karl Gubitz As Chief Financial Officer

June 1, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Karl Gubitz as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gubitz brings to argenx nearly 20 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience, specifically in financial planning and analysis, business partnerships and product commercialization. He will succeed Eric Castaldi, who will remain with the company through June 30, 2021.
WorldBirmingham Star

Jaishankar meets Defence Secy Austin

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday and held a comprehensive conversation about further developing our strategic and defence partnership between the two countries. Jaishankar and Austin also exchanged views on contemporary security challenges. "A warm meeting...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

TEXPROCIL hails resumption of India-EU trade agreement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manoj Patodia, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) welcomed the present developments of resumption of talks under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Resuming the long pending negotiations will benefit the bilateral trade between India and the European Union. The...