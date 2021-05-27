Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Ballpark to host first concert on the field in June

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday announced that it will host its first concert on the field in June. Held on Saturday, June 26, the concert will feature headliner British Rock Royalty, led by frontman Brody Dolyniuk. According to a news release, the band is best known for its cover songs from notable classic rock artists, including The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen and Led Zeppelin – to name a few.

www.fox5vegas.com
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
David Bowie
