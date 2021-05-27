Las Vegas Ballpark to host first concert on the field in June
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday announced that it will host its first concert on the field in June. Held on Saturday, June 26, the concert will feature headliner British Rock Royalty, led by frontman Brody Dolyniuk. According to a news release, the band is best known for its cover songs from notable classic rock artists, including The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen and Led Zeppelin – to name a few.www.fox5vegas.com