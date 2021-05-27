Las Vegas Ballpark to host first concert on the field in June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Live music is back in the Valley. A well-known local music venue, The Rebel Lounge, is welcoming back full-capacity crowds for the first time in 15 months. After a rocky year for the music industry, the return to full crowds means the world to the owner and local Valley musicians. "Seeing everyone else just as excited to see bands they love, that's the best part," said The Rebel Lounge owner Stephen Chilton.