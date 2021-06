There’s no denying Joe Burrow has a very bright future ahead, but just how bright is his outlook for the 2021 season?. On the one hand, Burrow is coming off a major knee injury that has kept him from having a full offseason, and he may not play in the preseason, leaving him at least a little rusty when the regular season begins. He’s also once again playing behind a very questionable offensive line that could get him beat up, if not injured to the point he once again misses games.