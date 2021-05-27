Cancel
Sonic Colors is making a triumphant return on modern systems

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Sonic stream day, and does it feel like E3 is here already? Because it's kind of here. In what might be the biggest news of the week, Sega has announced that Sonic Colors is getting a remaster. Described as "better than ever," the re-release is called "Sonic Colors Ultimate," and will arrive on September 7.

www.destructoid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
