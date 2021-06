KOCHI: Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari has confessed that he planned the shooting at beauty parlour in Kochi to extort crores of hawala money that was in the possession of actress Leena Maria Paul and her partner Sekhar Chandrasekhar. The actress did not give in despite several threats demanding Rs 25 crore. Police sources told Kerala Kaumudi that Ravi Pujari had confessed during the interrogation conducted by the Anti-Terror Squad and the Crime Branch that the operation was carried out with the help of his followers in Kerala. The interrogation was led by IG Anoop Kuruvila, head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The crime branch will continue interrogation in at the district headquarters in Tripunithura today.