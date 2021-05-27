Cancel
Dallas, PA

Misericordia offers Summer CPR Courses

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisericordia University is offering two CPR courses to the public this summer on July 13 and 20. Both classes will be taught by Sandra Federo, DNP, FNP-BC. An Adult CPR/AED course will be held Tuesday, July 13 from 6-8pm in the Anderson Sports and Health Center’s Hall of Fame Room. The cost is $80. Per the course description, participants will learn to recognize and care for breathing and cardiac emergencies involving adults. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate in Adult CPR/AED valid for two years.

