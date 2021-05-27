As Life Begins Again, What Happened Here Reflects On Our Time At Home
Your bathtub is just one of the places you'll be asked to listen to What Happened Here Photo by Bradley Winkler, TestTube Creative. Remember all those news stories and videos of people around the world thanking frontline workers in various forms for their herculean efforts during the darkest days of the pandemic? The clanging of pots on balconies for hospital workers. The standing ovations for paramedics. The effusive thank you’s, often accompanied by healthy tips, to grocery store workers and food delivery drivers.www.houstonpress.com