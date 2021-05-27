Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Bridgeport among Emergency Crews at Structure Fire

connect-bridgeport.com
 14 days ago

WBOY is reporting that a structure fire in Philippi has resulted in a total loss. According to the Barbour County 911 Communications Center, the Philippi Fire Department received a call of a structure fire at a residence on Norris Ridge Road in Philippi, after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. When first-responders...

connect-bridgeport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Emergency Crews#Fire Officials#Emergency Department#County Officials#Wboy#Belington#Coalton#Barbour County Ems#Bridgeport#Norris Ridge Road#Comm Center Officials#Nutter Fort#First Responders#Total Loss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mustang, OKNews On 6

Multiple Units Respond To Structure Fire In Mustang

Multiple fire crews from Oklahoma City and Mustang responded to the scene of a structure fire. The fire was located just north of East State Highway 152 between Mustang Road and North Sara Road. The fire has since been extinguished.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Multiple Structure Fires in Rabun County on Sunday and Monday

Rabun County Fire Services responded to multiple structure fires in the county on Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24, says Assistant Fire Chief Justin Upchurch. “Rabun County Fire Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 137 Marsen Knob Drive in the Vista Ridge Apartment Complex at 2:29pm on May 23. Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to the initial alarm. The 911 caller advised that vehicles and the woods were on fire behind the residence and that the structure had also caught fire. Engine 1 and Tanker 1 arrived to an approximate 1600 square foot single-family dwelling with 2 vehicles on fire as well as the rear of the structure well involved. An offensive fire attack was begun but once the fire breached the roof, crews were backed out and a defensive attack started. Ladder 1 arrived and its elevated waterway was used to flow water onto the fire through the roof. Stations 6 and 9 as well as the Otto, NC FD were requested for manpower. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes with fire personnel remaining on scene until 6:12pm. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. On Monday, May 24, at 4:55pm, Fire Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to a structure fire at 354 Electric Avenue in Mountain City. The first arriving crews arrived to a single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the eaves. Fire was found in a void space in the attic area and extinguished quickly. The unoccupied dwelling appeared to be going through a remodel. The fire is currently under investigation. The house sustained moderate heat and water damage. That same night, at 8:25pm, Stations 1, 5, and the Otto, NC FD were dispatched to a structure fire at 563 Shadow Mountain Drive in the Wynngate subdivision off Ledford Road in Dillard. Engine 1 arrived on scene to a fire on a deck that had been mostly extinguished by the homeowner. The fire appeared to have started below the deck with the cause being undetermined at this time. The main part of the house did not sustain any damage. Engine 1, Engine 5, and Tanker 5 completed extinguishment and remained on scene to check for any extension and hotspots.” Fortunately, there were no injuries reported at the three fires.
Sevier County, TNMountain Press

Two killed, two injured in structure fire

An early morning fire on King Branch Road took the lives of two and injured two others. A release from Sevier County officials said multiple agencies responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in the 500 block of King Branch Road. Two people were taken to...
Danville, VAcaswellmessenger.com

Man dies following structure fire in Danville

UPDATE ON STRUCTURE FIRE 49 FAIRFIELD AVE. Ronald W. Hazelwood passed this afternoon at the University of North Carolinian Burn Center from injuries sustained in a fire Thursday morning May 26, 2021. The Danville Fire Department arrived at 49 Fairfield Avenue on Thursday morning to find fire and smoke showing...
Woodland Park, NJ1strespondernews.com

West Paterson battles 3 alarm structure fire

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - On very cold and rainy Friday, May 28 shortly after 10 p.m., the West Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to a large one-story commercial structure fire at 27 Andrews Drive. First arriving companies found heavy fire and explosions taking place in a fully involved commercial structure. The blaze quickly went to a 3rd alarm and brought fire departments directly to the scene from.
Marion Center, PAcatcountry1063fm.com

EMERGENCY CREWS BUSY WITH FIRE NEAR MARION CENTER, CRASH NEAR CLUNE

Fire crews are on the scene of a garage fire that spread to a house near Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported that Marion Center, Clymer and Commodore Fire departments along with the county’s rapid intervention team and Citizens Ambulance were initially dispatched at 10:42 this morning for the fire at 100 Bookmeyer Road in Rayne Township. Indiana County Fire Company 3 was called in about 9 minutes later to assist. Plumville fire department would provide tanker assist at 11:14 AM, but they would later be diverted to the Marion Center fire department for standby detail. Hope Fire Department from Northern Cambria was also called in for standby detail.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Multiple 2-Alarm Structure Fires in San Jose

Firefighters are battling at least two structure fires Wednesday morning in San Jose. One fire, a two-alarm blaze on the 1100 block of Angmar Court, was reported at 6:36 a.m. and controlled about an hour later at 7:27 a.m. According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened at...
Marshfield, MAwhdh.com

Emergency crews responding to gas leak fire in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported gas leak fire in Marshfield early Saturday morning in Marshfield. Police and fire officials responded to the reported gas leak fire in the area of 344 Plain Street around 9:30 a.m., according to a photo tweeted by Marshfield Police Department.
Accidentscountry102.ca

Structure Fire On McCombs Road

No injuries to report after a structure fire on McCombs Road in the Mactier area Sunday morning. The Muskoka lakes and Georgian bay fire departments both fought the blaze between 1 and 6 am. No damage estimate yet and the investigation into the cause continues. Photo via the Muskoka Lakes...
Glasgow, MTKHQ Right Now

One killed following a structure fire near Glasgow

GLASGOW, Mont. - A person was reported to be found deceased after a structure fire was reported near Glasgow Friday. KLTZ Glasgow reports the fire was reported at 11:35 am Friday on Fox Farm Road between Glasgow and Nashua. Multiple units with the Long Run Fire Department and volunteers responded...
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Rancho Calaveras, CA — Fire crews are still on the scene of a structure fire in Calaveras County this morning. The blaze ignited in a home on the 6000 block of Cane Lane near Brooks Road, south of Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area Friday evening. Calaveras Consolidated Fire reported heavy fire conditions on the second floor at the front of the home with the flames ignited in the attic. Luckily, those inside the house were able to escape the blaze unharmed. They report significant damage inside the home but the flames did not spread to any other areas of the home or to nearby vegetation.
Los Olivos, CASanta Maria Times

Crews knock down structure fire at winery warehouse near Los Olivos

Crews knocked down a structure fire that broke out Sunday at a winery on Foxen Canyon Road, just north of Los Olivos, according to officials. Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Demetria Estate winery and vineyard located in the 6700 block of Foxen Canyon Road, approximately 6 miles north of Los Olivos, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
Monticello, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Livestock Lost in Monticello Structure Fire

Some livestock were lost in a structure fire in Monticello on Saturday afternoon. The Monticello Fire Department says their department, along with Monticello Ambulance, were called to an address on South Main Street around 4 pm. When they arrived on the scene, there were multiple structures on fire with various...
Dane County, WImadison

Emergency crews respond to 'boat in distress' on Lake Mendota

Emergency crews are responded Wednesday to a report of a "boat in distress" on the north side of Lake Mendota, the Dane County 911 Center said. A 911 call came in just after 3:20 p.m. that a boat with multiple people in it was taking on water near the Mazanet Marina in the township of Westport, a Dane County dispatcher said.
Duluth, MNworldcapitaltimes.com

15-yo saves family during structure fire

- Advertisement - “Thanks to the quick thinking of a fifteen-year-old who alerted her family to the fire, they were all able to get out of the home safely,” said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. “If she hadn’t woken up, and notified her parents this could have been a different situation. She was very brave.”
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Northwest Rochester structure fire causes $150,000 in damage

A structure fire Tuesday evening in Northwest Rochester caused $150,000 in damage. The Rochester Fire Department responded at 5:29 p.m. to 511 Second Ave. NW, where flames were showing from the building, according to a news release. There were no occupants in the building at the time, and no one...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Crews respond to house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews spent Saturday morning battling a two-story house fire, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of 2nd Street. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke from the house. No injuries have been reported,...
Brierfield, ALABC 33/40 News

Baby peacocks rescued from structure fire in Brierfield

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Five baby peacocks were rescued from a structure fire in Brierfield on Wednesday afternoon, according to Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The fire department said units responded to the structure where they found light smoke coming from a small building. The fire department discovered a...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Emergency crews searching for person in St. Marys River

Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments responded to a reported drowning Friday evening on the St. Marys River Greenway. Fort Wayne Communications used the GPS location of the 911 call at 7:40 p.m., directing emergency crews to an area two miles south of Foster Park, according to a news release.