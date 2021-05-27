Bridgeport among Emergency Crews at Structure Fire

Rabun County Fire Services responded to multiple structure fires in the county on Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24, says Assistant Fire Chief Justin Upchurch. “Rabun County Fire Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 137 Marsen Knob Drive in the Vista Ridge Apartment Complex at 2:29pm on May 23. Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to the initial alarm. The 911 caller advised that vehicles and the woods were on fire behind the residence and that the structure had also caught fire. Engine 1 and Tanker 1 arrived to an approximate 1600 square foot single-family dwelling with 2 vehicles on fire as well as the rear of the structure well involved. An offensive fire attack was begun but once the fire breached the roof, crews were backed out and a defensive attack started. Ladder 1 arrived and its elevated waterway was used to flow water onto the fire through the roof. Stations 6 and 9 as well as the Otto, NC FD were requested for manpower. The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes with fire personnel remaining on scene until 6:12pm. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported and no one was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. On Monday, May 24, at 4:55pm, Fire Stations 1, 5, and 12 responded to a structure fire at 354 Electric Avenue in Mountain City. The first arriving crews arrived to a single-family dwelling with smoke showing from the eaves. Fire was found in a void space in the attic area and extinguished quickly. The unoccupied dwelling appeared to be going through a remodel. The fire is currently under investigation. The house sustained moderate heat and water damage. That same night, at 8:25pm, Stations 1, 5, and the Otto, NC FD were dispatched to a structure fire at 563 Shadow Mountain Drive in the Wynngate subdivision off Ledford Road in Dillard. Engine 1 arrived on scene to a fire on a deck that had been mostly extinguished by the homeowner. The fire appeared to have started below the deck with the cause being undetermined at this time. The main part of the house did not sustain any damage. Engine 1, Engine 5, and Tanker 5 completed extinguishment and remained on scene to check for any extension and hotspots.” Fortunately, there were no injuries reported at the three fires.