Casey County’s death toll attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic rose to 39 after two deaths were added to the total this past week. According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, a 76-year-old was added on June 1. The person had been released as non-contagious for Covid-19, but passed away due to lasting complications from the illness. The next day, on June 2, the health district announced that it had completed a consolidation with Commonwealth of Kentucky statistics, and had seven deaths from 2020 to report, including an 81-year-old from Casey County who died in July of last year.