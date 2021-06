Biomutant players will need to upgrade their crowbar in order to uncover more caches in the world. The crowbar is one of the first items players receive upon starting out in Biomutant—a good decision by developer Experiment 101, as players need this item to unlock treasures and items throughout the world. The crowbar can be used to pry open certain treasure caches or locked doors. Basically, if you want to experience every inch of the landscape in-game, you'll need to keep your crowbar handy.