Luzerne County, PA

21 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Thursday; 1 death

By Bill O’Boyle
Times Leader
 19 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 810. The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,727 since the pandemic began last year. Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,398 cases and 473 deaths; Monroe County has 14,672 cases and 317 deaths. The Department of Health confirmed that as of Thursday there were 941 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536. Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14–May 20 stood at 4.5%. Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccine distribution According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 27: • Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. • 52.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 70% have received their first dose. • Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: • Vaccine providers have administered 10,385,967 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 27. • 4,589,247 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 58,400 people per day receiving vaccinations. • 1,589,315 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. • 6,178,562 people have received at least their first dose. This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: • 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. • 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week. To date, we have administered 10,385,967 doses total through May 27: • First/single doses: 6,178,562 administered • Second doses: 4,207,405 administered To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website . A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. St atewide data There are 1,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 296 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, there were 40 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,163 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 4,583,887 individuals who have tested negative to date. In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,369 cases among employees, for a total of 87,066 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 28,677 of our total cases are among health care workers.
