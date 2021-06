This community opinion was written by resident Randy Logue. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. In the past several days I have had a chance to witness firsthand the two America’s that currently exist. During the communist revolution Vladimir Lenin promised his people peace, land and bread. In our version of America, (California, of which San Benito County is a part), Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speech is almost the same; in place of peace is the word safety.