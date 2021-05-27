Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for Covid-19 shot

Phramalive.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot. (Reuters; Dominique Vidalon) France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi (SASY.PA) and GSK...

www.pharmalive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Covid 19#Gsk#Reuters#Glaxosmithkline#Iii#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Swiftwater, PABenzinga

Sanofi Scores FDA Approval For Flu-Shot Facility In US

The FDA has approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) newly completed plant in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania. The license will allow Sanofi to begin production of its Fluzone High-Dose vaccine for the 2021-22 flu season. With $425 million of investment, the opening of the new plant will require Sanofi to add up to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Orphazyme Provides Regulatory Update From FDA On Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 16/2021Inside informationCompany Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen - June 18 , 2021 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its review of the new drug application for arimoclomol, a heat shock protein amplifier intended for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab Tesirine-lpyl) Clinical Data At 16th Annual International Conference On Malignant Lymphoma

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today that posters on four ZYNLONTA™ (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) clinical trials were presented at the 16 th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML).
Industryclinicaltrialsarena.com

CureVac’s Covid-19 vaccine fails to meet Phase IIb/III efficacy criteria

CureVac has reported second interim analysis results from the global Phase IIb/III HERALD study, where its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, failed to meet prespecified statistical success criteria. Data showed that CVnCoV had an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against Covid-19 of any severity. CVnCoV is a non-chemically modified messenger ribonucleic...
Public Healthclinicalleader.com

How COVID-19 Has Impacted Clinical Trials

Social distancing. Country-wide lockdowns. Mask mandates. In the last year, people around the world have been forced to adapt their everyday lives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 – and the clinical trial community is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a variety of challenges and limitations for trial managers. Many contract research organizations temporarily paused and/or adapted the processes of ongoing clinical trials to ensure patient safety and comply with governmental regulations. In some cases, those adapted processes have accelerated operations to allow for the rapid implementation of COVID-19 clinical trials. In many cases, the new processes include testing study subjects for COVID-19 before enrollment. What are some of the other ways that clinical trial teams have modified clinical trial management since the advent of the pandemic? Will these alterations influence the future of clinical research?
Industry101 WIXX

Pfizer’s rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study’s main goal. Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with the respiratory illness caused by...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

CureVac' (CVAC) CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced results of the second interim analysis of its international pivotal Phase 2b/3 study in approximatively 40,000 subjects (the HERALD study) of CureVac's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed at this interim analysis, CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria. Initial analyses suggest age and strain dependent efficacy. Available data were communicated with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) confirmed a favorable safety profile for CVnCoV. The study is continuing to the final analysis and the totality of the data will be assessed for the most appropriate regulatory pathway.
Medical & Biotechdebatepost.com

AstraZeneca Admits Setback to Antibody Treatment

Since the start of the vaccination, AstraZeneca has been “under fire” for various situations. After the blood clots, recently an employee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA, in the English acronym) even indicated the prohibition of the vaccine (something that was denied by the EMA itself). Now AstraZeneca has admitted...
IndustryKeene Sentinel

Novavax COVID shot 93 percent effective against variants in trial

Novavax Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine candidate showed strong efficacy against the coronavirus, including mutated variants, in a large trial. The shot was 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID and 100 percent effective at preventing moderate and severe symptoms, the U.S. biotech firm said Monday. The shot was 93 percent effective against variants of concern, it said.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 drug candidate fails in Phase III study

AstraZeneca has announced that its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, AZD7442, failed to meet the primary endpoint in the Phase III STORM CHASER study involving people with recent exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD7442 in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in this...
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Celltrion’s Covid-19 drug regdanvimab meets Phase III endpoints

South Korea-based Celltrion Group has reported positive top-line results from the Phase III clinical trial of its monoclonal antibody candidate, regdanvimab (CT-P59), to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 symptoms. The drug candidate met all primary and key secondary goals during the study. Regdanvimab met the primary efficacy endpoint of a significant decrease...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Shines in Latest Trial

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Novavax, a Maryland biotechnology company that has struggled mightily with delays in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, announced Monday that its two-shot regimen was more than 90 percent effective overall in a trial that unfolded even as more contagious variants emerged. Among 30,000 volunteers...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 90% Overall Efficacy and 100% Protection Against Moderate and Severe Disease in PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Trial

93% efficacy against predominantly circulating Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest. 100% efficacy against variants "not considered Variants of Concern/Interest" All COVID-19 hospitalizations/death occurred in the placebo group. Company to host investor conference call today at 8:30 am ET. GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:...