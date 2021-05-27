Cancel
Bush Asks For $750 Million For Harris County Harvey Relief After Scolding From Houston Area Leaders

By Schaefer Edwards
Houston Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge P. Bush's General Land Office didn't send any flood relief cash to Harris County or Houston in its first wave of funding. After getting hammered by Houston area officials, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Wednesday night that he’d asked the federal government to send $750 million for flood mitigation directly to Harris County, days after his General Land Office iced-out the county and the city of Houston from receiving any funds at all from the latest round of Hurricane Harvey relief dollars.

Related
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Houston, TXcw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
Houston, TXcw39.com

Legacy Community Health Centers offering free COVID-19 vaccines

HOUSTON (CW39) Legacy Community Health Centers are offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible to receive one. They have multiple centers across the Houston area offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, all you need to do is make an appointment before you arrive. WHAT: Legacy Community Health clinics throughout the Houston...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: May 17 to May 23, 2021

Discover the best events in Houston this week with our picks for things to do with kids in and around Houston from Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 23, 2021. This week, take in stunning virtual livestreams from Miller Outdoor Theatre, swing for the fences at the Skeeters’ home opener, snack on authentic Polish food, sprawl out for outdoor screenings of family-friendly films, and more.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Is Gov. Abbott Willing to Give Up Power to Hold Onto His Job?

Gov. Greg Abbott dictated the state's COVID-19 response through executive orders, a power the Legislature hopes to reduce. The Lone Star State’s coronavirus response has been a lopsided battle between Gov. Greg Abbott — who’s wielded his executive powers to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions — and local officials like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who were blocked by the governor’s orders from putting tougher COVID restrictions in place.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
spacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....