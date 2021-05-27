Bush Asks For $750 Million For Harris County Harvey Relief After Scolding From Houston Area Leaders
George P. Bush's General Land Office didn't send any flood relief cash to Harris County or Houston in its first wave of funding. After getting hammered by Houston area officials, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Wednesday night that he’d asked the federal government to send $750 million for flood mitigation directly to Harris County, days after his General Land Office iced-out the county and the city of Houston from receiving any funds at all from the latest round of Hurricane Harvey relief dollars.www.houstonpress.com