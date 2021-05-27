Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Here’s What Illinois Would Taste Like if it Was a Piece of Chocolate

By Sweet Lenny
Posted by 
Q985
Q985
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know you're good at your job when people refer to you as the "Real-life Willy Wonka." Not sure if Phillip Ashley Rix has any Oompa Loompas running around helping him with his chocolate but he's might be the most high-profile chocolatier in America. RIX'S CHOCOLATE WINS AWARDS & OPRAH...

q985online.com
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savoy, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Food Wine#Food Drink#Blue Cheese#The Taste Of America#Triple Creme Cheese#Pre Order Taste#Sounds Delicious#Collection#Genius#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksmashed.com

What Is Oolong Tea And What Does It Taste Like?

There are so many ways to brew a beverage with different herbs and flowers today — from mint to rose, chamomile to lavender, even lemongrass. But the brew that is technically considered "true tea" actually comes from the Camellia sinesis plant, whose leaves yield different varieties of the herbal drink, depending on when its leaves (and buds) are harvested and oxidized (via The Spruce Eats).
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

What's Cookin' at Taste Bar + Kitchen?

A Houston chef known for his unique twists on classic soul food has a new restaurant in the works and a competition for the top spot behind the bar. FOX 26 Houston’s Ruben Dominguez takes us to Taste Bar + Kitchen with the full story!
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Cristalino Tequila And What Does It Taste Like?

Tequila is growing in popularity across the U.S. In fact, it's the fastest growing spirit category in the country (via Forbes), but previously we've mostly enjoyed blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila domestically. Now enter a new kind of tequila, or perhaps we should say a poorly kept secret drink from Mexico, cristalino (via Liquor.com). Cristalino is usually considered an añejo or extra añejo (for tequila newbies that means aged at least one to three years minimum, per Delish). It is filtered until clear, usually using activated charcoal to produce a colorless product that is also enhanced in flavor. Distillers can create the product from blanco or reposado as well.
AgricultureWashington Post

These high-tech strawberries cost $6 apiece. Here’s what they taste and smell like.

Some months ago, a curious new strawberry began appearing in my social media feeds. The berry, which comes in packages of three, six or eight, was a uniform pale red. Each berry in each plastic carton looked almost exactly the same — heart-shaped, symmetrical and indented on the surface where, in a store-bought strawberry, yellow seeds would appear. One more notable thing: They cost between $5 and $6.25 apiece.
Drinkscocktailsaway.com

5 Aperol Gin Cocktails That Will Make Your Tastebuds Happy

Some posts here on Cocktails Away contain affiliate links, which means I earn a small commission if you click one of these links – at no extra expense to you. Read more about this in my Privacy Policy. I recently wrote about Aperol cocktails. During my research, I found so...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Is Mortadella And What Does It Taste Like?

Ah, mortadella. Some may call it the bologna of Italy, but it's truly so much more than that. Yes, it's a cold cut that adorns sandwiches both hot and cold and finds its way on charcuterie boards (especially in the Northern Emilia-Romagna of the country). But, what exactly is mortadella, what does it taste like, and why should you try it? We figured it out for you.
RecipesVermilion Standard

Fare With A Flair: Team rhubarb, strawberries in sweet seasonal treat

The local strawberry season is always cause for celebration. When the plump ripe berries start to grace market and grocery store stands, it’s another harbinger of all the great things to look forward as the growing season unfolds. I enjoy strawberries along with meringues and whipped cream. It takes me...
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Keto Chocolate Truffles Recipe – Delicious, Easy & Sugar-Free!

This Keto Chocolate Truffles recipe is easy to make and very delicious, rich, smooth, and sugar-free. Making your own Keto Chocolate Candy at home is easier than you think with our simple melt and mix recipe. Swap out the vanilla essence for strawberry, caramel, or peppermint to whip up different...
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Unfortunately, Some Cicadas Taste Like Nature’s Gushers

Can you think of a good reason not to try a cicada, other than “ew”? I’ve posed this question to numerous friends and family, even my partner’s extended relatives, now that Brood X is swarming parts of the United States. Eating cicadas just makes sense, even for someone like me, who’s been a stalwart vegetarian since basically the last time they appeared, in 2004. They’re a bountiful and easy-to-forage protein source, they very likely won’t make you sick, and they’ve made appearances on some Native American and Chinese dinner tables for centuries. (Even Aristotle ate them.) Plenty of evidence suggests that they don’t feel pain the way other creatures do, if that kind of thing is important to you. I watched Fear Factor back when Joe Rogan was cool, I’d remind everyone. “Ew” alone cannot stop me.
RestaurantsPosted by
Q985

This Illinois Hot Dog Joint Has 39 Different Hot Dogs On The Menu

Summertime = hot dog season. Is there anything better than a delicious hot dog on a summer day? Whether it's a baseball game, concert, or cookout, hot dogs are the best. Whether you're someone who likes your dog super plain, or you like a ton of fixings, I think I found the best hot dog spot in Illinois. I think once you see this menu you'll never look at a hot dog the same way again. Because on this menu, the options are truly endless.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What Are Fiddleheads And What Do They Taste Like?

You may or may not have heard of fiddleheads, a funny-sounding name for an edible type of plant that, for those who eat them, are simply irresistible. Whether or not you've heard the name but don't know much about fiddleheads or where they come from, you can now learn everything you need to know about what might be your new favorite ingredient.
Recipessouthfloridareporter.com

Nutella Cookies Recipe (Video Recipe)

Nutella cookies are definitely a must-try! Hence, this is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Because the cookies all the time turn around perfect chocolaty clouds. On the other hand, they are perfectly tender, in a way that they melt in your mouth. But don’t be fooled, they are still dense and hearty, that you would have to wash them up with a glass of milk, coffee, or tea.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Surprising Trick Will Make Chocolate Taste Even Better

Who doesn't love chocolate? Not that many people, actually, since it is the most popular sweet treat in the world, according to Live Science. In fact, "people around the world consume more than 3 million tons" in a single year. It is no wonder people may want to know ways to get an even more rich flavor.
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

New Survey Reveals You’re Very Safe Around Hungry Illinois Residents

Hungry + Angry = "Hangry" What exactly is the definition of "hangry"? The Oxford dictionary says - Bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. Personally, I get VERY hangry when I haven't eaten. It's funny I kind of have a threshold when it comes to my level of hunger and how angry I get. I will be a little irritable, then I'll warn whoever is with me that I'm REALLY hungry. And I'll fully say "You've been warned, what happens next could get ugly". Then when I get hangry, game over.
Recipesworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Summertime treat! 5 Ingredient homemade Oreo Ice Cream Pie!

My clever sister-in-law always serves a homemade ice cream pie at every family get together. One afternoon as we ooohed and ahhhed and the flavor complexity and deliciousness she seemed to pull off every time, she finally admits, “Guys, it only takes 10 minutes to make.”. Say what now?. I’m...