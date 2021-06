Rush is one of the keywords in Blizzard’s card game Hearthstone. It was first added to the game in The Witchwood expansion, it’s now appearing on multiple cards in each set. Normally, minions that come into play can’t attack on the same turn. Rush lets them do that – immediately after they’re played from hand or summoned, they can attack the opponent’s minions. Unlike Charge, however, minions with Rush can’t attack the opponent’s Hero – they still have to wait a full turn before doing that (but they usually come with better stats than their Charge counterparts).