Matthew Perry Pauses Cameo Account Prior To Dramatic 'Friends' Reunion

After fans expressed their concern over Matthew Perry's startling appearance during the trailer for the Friends reunion special, eagle-eyed fans noticed he seemingly quit Cameo — a social media platform that allows fans to purchase personalized videos from their favorite celebs.

Fans of the beloved actor were shocked to see him slurring his words and with a visibly blank look on his face in the trailer to promote the highly-anticipated sitcom series reunion. Since Perry has a history with addiction struggles, fans were concerned he might have relapsed.

Days after viewers took to social media to debate the status of Perry's well-being, his Cameo page appeared to be no longer active.

Perry’s profile is reportedly still searchable on the Cameo app, but there is no longer an option to request a video from the actor — there is now only an option to “notify me when available,” according to Page Six. The Fools Rush In alum was charging a whopping $999 for a 20-second clip from him.

Following the reunion controversy, a source close to the 51-year-old actor tried to clear up the rumors, claiming he had recently undergone an emergency dental procedure. "Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," the source said. "That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling."

OK! reported that the 17 Again star was allegedly in pain while filming, which caused the slurred speech. "Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened," the insider added. "The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew especially in recent days given how people have reacted online."

Following the release of the Friends reunion trailer, people swarmed social media to voice their concern for Perry. “Man. I just watched some clips from the Friends reunion, and everyone looks great . . . except Matthew Perry, aka Chandler. He looks and sounds like they carried him out of an alley and propped him up. Just lifeless and slurring a bit. I'm worried for the guy,” one user wrote via Twitter.

“I pray Matthew Perry is okay he seem to have a tough time getting through that interview slurring his words," another worried fan added.

During the Friends reunion, which was held at the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, in Burbank, Calif., the cast performs a table read of the classic episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" — when the gang learns that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Perry) are dating — and tackle the big question: "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?"

Update: According to Cameo's rep, OK! exclusively learned Perry paused his account for bookings in December 2020.