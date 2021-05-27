Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matthew Perry Pauses Cameo Account Prior To Dramatic 'Friends' Reunion

By OK! Staff
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 11 days ago

After fans expressed their concern over Matthew Perry's startling appearance during the trailer for the Friends reunion special, eagle-eyed fans noticed he seemingly quit Cameo — a social media platform that allows fans to purchase personalized videos from their favorite celebs.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the beloved actor were shocked to see him slurring his words and with a visibly blank look on his face in the trailer to promote the highly-anticipated sitcom series reunion. Since Perry has a history with addiction struggles, fans were concerned he might have relapsed.

Days after viewers took to social media to debate the status of Perry's well-being, his Cameo page appeared to be no longer active.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSLjd_0aDUUess00
Source: MEGA; HBO MAX

Perry’s profile is reportedly still searchable on the Cameo app, but there is no longer an option to request a video from the actor — there is now only an option to “notify me when available,” according to Page Six. The Fools Rush In alum was charging a whopping $999 for a 20-second clip from him.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the reunion controversy, a source close to the 51-year-old actor tried to clear up the rumors, claiming he had recently undergone an emergency dental procedure. "Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," the source said. "That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling."

OK! reported that the 17 Again star was allegedly in pain while filming, which caused the slurred speech. "Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened," the insider added. "The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew especially in recent days given how people have reacted online."

Following the release of the Friends reunion trailer, people swarmed social media to voice their concern for Perry. “Man. I just watched some clips from the Friends reunion, and everyone looks great . . . except Matthew Perry, aka Chandler. He looks and sounds like they carried him out of an alley and propped him up. Just lifeless and slurring a bit. I'm worried for the guy,” one user wrote via Twitter.

Source: Josh Moore/ Twitter

“I pray Matthew Perry is okay he seem to have a tough time getting through that interview slurring his words," another worried fan added.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Friends reunion, which was held at the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, in Burbank, Calif., the cast performs a table read of the classic episode "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" — when the gang learns that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Perry) are dating — and tackle the big question: "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?"

Update: According to Cameo's rep, OK! exclusively learned Perry paused his account for bookings in December 2020.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

4K+
Followers
379
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Friends Reunion#Clip#Film Fans#Sitcom#Advertisement Perry#Alum#Trailer#Advertisement Fans#Celebs#Aka Chandler#Man#Videos#Debate#Addiction Struggles#Face#Calif#Burbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieshot969boston.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Seriesask.com

The Best Moments, Cameos and Revelations of “Friends: The Reunion”

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in “Friends: The Reunion.” Photo Courtesy: HBO Max. The Friends special episode finally debuted on HBO Max this Thursday, May 27. It reunited stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in an unscripted episode that was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, on the original soundstage where the series was shot and with all the original sets.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Friends stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox 'are cousins'

'Friends' stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox are said to be distant cousins - and they're both related to Lady Gaga. The pair are best known for portraying married couple Chandler Bing and Monica Geller in the sitcom, but according to researchers at online genealogy website MyHeritage, the co-stars are 11th cousins and share distant relatives, William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Could We Be More Relieved? Matthew Perry's Slurred Speech On 'Friends' Reunion Trailer Caused By 'Emergency Tooth Procedure,' Source Says

Could there be another reason? Yes! Matthew Perry's slurred speech on the Friends reunion trailer is said to be because of dental work. Fans were concerned when the 51-year-old slurred his speech in a PEOPLE interview before the HBO Max special. With a history of substance abuse, fans were worried that Perry's behavior was a sign of relapse.
Public Healthkiss951.com

Matthew Perry Slammed For Coronavirus-Themed ‘Friends’ Merchandise

Matthew Perry released some Friends-themed merchandise Monday ahead of this week’s HBO Max reunion special, but some fans are unamused by what is written across his shirt. The 51-year-old actor is modeling a black T-shirt displaying a Chandler-emphatic question: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”. After he posted the image...
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Carol Vorderman defends Matthew Perry amid Friends reunion and social media criticism

Carol Vorderman watched the eagerly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion on television this week and shared her opinion on the show during her stint on the radio today. The programme saw the stars of the hit American TV series – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry – on screen together for the first time in 17 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Matthew Perry reveals nightly studio live audience fear on Friends reunion: ‘I felt like I was going to die’

Matthew Perry has opened up about his fear of performing Friends episodes in front of a live studio audience.The cast of the sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, reunited for a one-off special, where the Chandler actor admitted his concerns for the first time. Perry and his five co-stars would act episodes out in front of a crowd of people, with their reactions often inspiring changes in storylines or leading to writer scrapping jokes that fell flat.It was the latter prospect that Perry said frightened him each time they performed, with the actor stating: ...
Celebritiesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Friends” reunion director talks about working with Matthew

Washington [US]May 31 (ANI): Ben Winston, director of the Friends: The Friends Alumni Special, denied speculation about actor Matthew Perry’s poor health and said, “With him. It was a great experience to work. “. After re-watching the series, Ben touted the show’s six stars with a special idea of ​​a...
TV SeriesTime Out Global

These are the Friends: The Reunion cameos everyone is talking about

Friends: The Reunion aired on HBO Max on May 27th 2021. Generally positively received, the show featured the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, meeting up at Central Perk to relive and reminisce on episodes and moments of the sitcom.
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

‘Friends’ reunion director defends Matthew Perry after ‘unkind’ comments about actor’s slurred speech

“Friends” reunion director Ben Winston defended Matthew Perry against “unkind” comments. Following the reunion episode, fans raised concerns about Perry’s speech, which sounded slurred. Perry has spoken candidly about his struggles with substance abuse in the past. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. Ben Winston, the “Friends” reunion director, has...
Celebritiesenmnews.com

Friends star Matthew Perry splits from fiancée

Matthew Perry has split from his fiancée Molly Hurwitz, days after the Friends reunion hit screens around the world. Perry, 51, who played Chandler Bing in the 90s sitcom, had been dating the 29-year-old literary agent since 2018, becoming engaged last November. However, he revealed in a statement to People...
TV SeriesComicBook

Ant-Man Fans Think They Spotted a Paul Rudd Cameo in Friends Reunion

The long-awaited Friends reunion hit HBO Max yesterday and features the show's original six stars as well as many returning guests such as Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon. There were also many people involved who were not in the original series, which was fun, but many Friends fans would have preferred to see the return of more recurring guests from the original series. One such person is Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan. While Rudd did not appear in Friends: The Reunion, he was spotted in some fun old footage, which people are loving. In addition to some behind-the-scenes footage from the series finale, many are also joking that he appeared as Ant-Man when a bug flew into Lisa Kudrow's hair.