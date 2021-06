The outdoor movie night at Hubbard Park scheduled for May 8 has been postponed to May 29 due to weather. The movie is “Red Tails” and is rated PG-13. It will begin at around 8:15 p.m. or when it is dark enough to be seen on the screen. Those attending should bring their own seating. Movie snacks will be available for purchase or everyone may bring their own. The event, hosted to celebrate Hubbard Park’s 100-year anniversary, is free.