Teagan Croft To Star In Netflix TRUE SPIRIT

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who broke out in Netflix’s coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever,” has landed her first film role. The 19-year-old actor is set to star in “The Netherfield Girls,” a romantic comedy with literary pedigree. The movie is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the spirit of the Emma Stone teen comedy “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” Ramakrishnan will portray Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr. Wrong is in fact Mr. Right.