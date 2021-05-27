Teagan Croft To Star In Netflix TRUE SPIRIT
Netflix has announced that Teagan Croft will play inspirational Aussie trailblazer in “True Spirit”. Croft currently stars as “Raven” on the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment series Titans for HBO Max. She was also seen as the title character in Shane Abbess’s film The Osiris Child opposite Rachel Griffiths, Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas and Kellan Lutz. Croft began her acting career playing “Scout” in an Australian theatre production of To Kill A Mockingbird.www.ramascreen.com