San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Bicycle Coalition Hosts Free, Virtual Bike Fitting Class

By ThereSanDiego
theresandiego.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego County Bike Coalition is hosting a special webinar: Bike Fitting 101. All cyclists, from beginners to veterans, are invited to learn how to adjust and fit their bike to their frames on May 28. Special guest Olympic Silver Medalist, Nelson Vails, will also be joining us to...

theresandiego.com
