A St. Albans man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving around traffic cones and into a construction zone in Portland. South Portland Police Sergeant Christopher Farley was in his cruiser, sitting at the blocked Exit 5 of Interstate 295 in Portland Tuesday afternoon, with his blue lights flashing to alert motorists to the fact that the exit was closed, due to road construction. But at approximately 10 pm, Sergeant Farley saw a vehicle drive past him and around the cones that were blocking the exit. Luckily, he was able to stop the vehicle before the driver reached construction workers. No one was hurt in the incident.