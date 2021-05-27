Cancel
Amazon Studios Acquires VAL Documentary About Val Kilmer

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has announced that they’ve acquired US and Latin American rights to the documentary Val. From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, this is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.

www.ramascreen.com
