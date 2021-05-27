Amazon Studios Acquires VAL Documentary About Val Kilmer

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming new film Babylon (2022) has added some exciting cast members. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were terrific together in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and in Chazelle’s upcoming new picture from Paramount, Babylon, they’re cast in the same movie yet again. Both films pay homage to an old Hollywood but Chazelle’s picture goes back a little further in time to the 1920’s when talkies started replacing silent films. Some new cast members of the upcoming film were recently announced: Max Minghella, Samara Weaving and Flea.