Washington will fully reopen by June 30th, with or without meeting the governor’s goal on vaccinations. Washington has not yet hit governor Jay Inslee’s goal of 70% of those 16 and older getting at least one vaccine dose. But Inslee’s repeatedly said the state is still ready to meet that target date this month. So far about 60% of the state’s people have gotten at least one dose, and more than half the state’s fully vaccinated.