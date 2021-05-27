Cancel
Bryce Harper Was Clearly Playing Hurt

By Devan Fink
fangraphs.com
 14 days ago

On Tuesday, the Phillies placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left wrist after insisting for days that their star rightfielder was healthy. Last Sunday, when asked if Harper was out of the lineup due to any medical issues, manager Joe Girardi flatly told reporters, including Matt Gelb of The Athletic, "No. [It's] just a day off. Just a day off." When Harper missed a second consecutive game, Girardi again denied that anything was wrong, saying, "I went to bed last night, woke up this morning and said, 'You know what? I'm going to give him another day.' And that's the reason."

blogs.fangraphs.com
