Federal funding hikes in schools leads to expansions/updates
The Johnson County School system has been expanding and growing slightly despite hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent records showed an increase in government funding because of increased enrollment. Funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) is also helping local education to update equipment on both a small and large scale. As the community grows, so do local funding and possibilities.www.thetomahawk.com