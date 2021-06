NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the State Court of Rockdale County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicle is: QUICKDROP IMPOUNDING TOWING AND RECOVERY INC 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW CONYERS, GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: 10 DAYS OF THIS NOTICE Answer forms may be found in the State Court Clerk's office located at: 922 Court St NE Conyers GA 30012 Vehicle Make: Nissan Year: 2006 Model: Maxima Vehicle ID #: 1N4BA41E26C853701 Vehicle License #: RFC7823 State: GA State Court Case No:2021-SV-1884 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: JOURNEY Vehicle ID #: 3D4PG5FV4AT252187 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-SV-1945 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2012 Model: Charger Vehicle ID #: 2C3CDXBGXCH168561 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-1878 Vehicle Make: Dodge Year: 2010 Model: JOURNEY Vehicle ID #: 3D4PG5FV4AT140148 Vehicle License #: State: State Court Case No:2021-SV-2013 Vehicle Make: Suzuki Year: 2011 Model: KIZASHI Vehicle ID #: JS2RE9A81B6110580 Vehicle License #: 927SAK State: IN State Court Case No:2021-SV-2012 928-35215 5/9/2021.