Wholesome Direct 2021 is all about chill, cozy games. At least 70 of them were shown off today. Let’s go through just like, a few of these upcoming wholesome games. Need something chill in your life right this second? Alekon, the photography sim, is coming out immediately. Hot Pot For One, a short game that replicates cooking by yourself in a foreign country, is also out today. There’s another photography sim! Beasts of Maravilla Island is… also out today! It’s an amazing day for aspiring chill photo sim nerds. Both games look beautiful, involved, and full of non-photo activities to participate in.