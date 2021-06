Crashing a wedding in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with the goal of "getting laid" didn't go at planned for William Dickinson. William and two co-workers were drinking at the local "Best Western" when they decided to make their own fun and crash a wedding. William danced, groped a couple girls, made an ass out of himself and the bride...had enough. Oh, did I fail to mention one of the girls he was feeling up was 17?? Here comes the pain!