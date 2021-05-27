Kindergarten registration being conducted electronically for 2021-2022
Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year is under way in the Indian River School District. Registration for all schools is now being conducted electronically. Registration documents can be found online at https://www.irsd.net/parents___students/registration or by clicking on the blue Registration button on the district homepage at irsd.net. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation e-mail from the school once the registration documents have been received.www.coastalpoint.com