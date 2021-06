People around Johnson County have asked local government officials to demolish the old Army Surplus building at the corner of West Main and South Church Streets in Mountain City, TN for years, calling it an “eyesore” in the community. In a previous interview, City Mayor Jerry Jordan explained that the building was “very structurally sound” according to recent inspections, and several interested parties were viewing the property. He believes it could be a wealth of opportunity with the right benefactor. As of Thursday, May 6, Jordan confirmed that the property sold.