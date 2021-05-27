New Poster And Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's OLD

It’s kind of like KNIVES OUT with lycanthropes. IFC Films’ WEREWOLVES WITHIN premieres next month at the Tribeca Film Festival, then hits select theaters June 25 and comes to VOD July 2. Directed by Josh Ruben (SCARE ME) and written by Mishna Wolff, it stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Catherine Curtain, Rebecca Henderson and Glenn Fleshler. The synopsis: “After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn [Richardson] and postal worker Cecily [Vayntrub] must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.”