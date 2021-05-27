Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Poster And Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's OLD

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD – In Theaters July 23. This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

www.ramascreen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
Aaron Pierre
Person
Gael García Bernal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trailer#Film Star#Official Trailer#Episode Vii#Universal Pictures#Golden Globe#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Showtime#Poster#Theaters#Genre#Stars#The Force Awakens#Mozart In The Jungle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Conjuring 3 Is Taking Key Inspiration From A Beloved Brad Pitt Movie

We’ve known for quite a while now that The Conjuring 3, unlike its two predecessors, would not be another haunted house movie. Director/producer James Wan said as much when I spoke to him in 2017 prior to the release of The Conjuring 2, and producer Peter Safran echoed those sentiments during an interview on the set of Annabelle: Creation that same year. That idea has set up fans with special anticipation for the upcoming horror film, but also a big question: if it’s not a haunted house movie, what is it? According to director Michael Chaves, the answer is that it is more of an investigation-driven mystery, with David Fincher’s Se7en being a key touchstone for the filmmakers.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Teaser Trailer For ETERNALS

Marvel Studios has released these official poster and teaser trailer for Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s ETERNALS. Produced by Kevin Feige, directed by Chloé Zhao, starring Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Lisey's Story Trailer: Apple TV+Stephen King Adapt Sees June Debut

Earlier this year, Stephen King fans were treated to their first look at the bestselling author's and filmmaker J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars" and "Star Trek" franchises) upcoming adaptation of King's novel Lisey's Story. Now, they're getting a look at the Julianne Moore and Clive Owen starring series via the official trailer, with a two-episode opener set for next month. The series focuses on Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Owen). But a series of unsettling events will cause Lisey to face memories of her marriage that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind- memories that no longer want to stay buried.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

First Trailer and Poster for Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS is Here!

The trailer for Marvel Studio’s Eternals is here and we finally get a closer look at the newest or actually oldest batch of superheroes. The trailer lets us know that the Eternals have always been with us, they just don’t get involved in human affairs … until now. First, who’s...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Old Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Moviesmouseinfo.com

JUNGLE CRUISE drops obsession-worthy poster, new trailer

A fantastic new poster for JUNGLE CRUISE dropped day with a more painterly style akin to epic adventure movie posters of the 80s and 90s — a fitting aesthetic for the upcoming action adventure film hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously on July 30, 2021. Thrust on this epic...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Howl for the new trailer and poster for “WEREWOLVES WITHIN”

It’s kind of like KNIVES OUT with lycanthropes. IFC Films’ WEREWOLVES WITHIN premieres next month at the Tribeca Film Festival, then hits select theaters June 25 and comes to VOD July 2. Directed by Josh Ruben (SCARE ME) and written by Mishna Wolff, it stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Catherine Curtain, Rebecca Henderson and Glenn Fleshler. The synopsis: “After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn [Richardson] and postal worker Cecily [Vayntrub] must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New poster and trailer for Chris Pratt action sci-fi The Tomorrow War

Following yesterday’s character posters, Amazon has now unveiled a new trailer for the Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, which we have for you below along with a new one-sheet featuring Pratt and fellow recruits Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge…. In The Tomorrow War, the world...
MoviesComicBook

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Releases Official Poster

Edgar Wright fans were given a number of exciting reveals this week, as we not only witnessed the first teaser trailer for his twisted new thriller Last Night in Soho, but the film's first poster was unveiled as well. The teaser itself was filled with compelling and mysterious images, though it was devoid of any dialogue, allowing the visuals to tell the story and keeping audiences guessing, with the film's poster also embracing that ambiguity while highlighting the twisted nature of the narrative's central figures. Check out the poster for Last Night in Soho below before the film lands in theaters on October 22nd.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for mystery horror Woe

Ahead of its release later this month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for Woe, the upcoming mystery horror from writer-director Matthew Goodhue which follows siblings Charlie and Betty as they stumble on their dark father’s secret a year after his death; check them out here…. One year after...
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE

Netflix has released these official poster and trailer for their new film AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE. Producers: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Will Allegra, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin, Matt Thompson, Eric Sims, Dave Callaham. Voice Cast: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Eternals Trailer and Poster Offers Glimpse Of New Team Of Super Heroes

Disney and Marvel Studios have released the Eternals trailer and poster, which according to Marvel.com, "offers a glimpse at the exciting new team of Super Heroes joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe." The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows who...
MoviesScreendaily

Highland adds Mickey Rourke supernatural thriller ‘Warhunt’ to Cannes slate (exclusive)

Highland Film Group heads into the virtual Cannes market next month with worldwide sales rights to the completed supernatural thriller Warhunt starring Mickey Rourke. Jackson Rathbone (The Twilight Saga, The Last Airbender), and Robert Knepper (Jack Reacher, Hunger Games franchises) also star in the film, which shot in Riga, Latvia, and is directed by Mauro Borrelli (The Recall) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Reggie Keyohara III (The Recall).
Behind Viral Videosramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Netflix AUDIBLE

Netflix has released these official key art and trailer for AUDIBLE which arrives July 1st, 2021. Executive Producers: Matt Ogens, Nyle DiMarco, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg. Audible is a cinematic and immersive coming of age documentary following Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his close friends as they face the pressures of senior year and grappling with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. Amaree and his teammates take out their frustrations on the football field as they battle to protect an unprecedented winning streak, while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. This is a story about kids who stand up to adversity. They face conflict, but approach the future with hope – shouting to the world that they exist and they matter.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.