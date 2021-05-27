Local students stand out in literary contest

CLARK COUNTY — Two Clark County students were among a list of award winners for the 48th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show. Amie Makela of Ridgefield High School received a Jurors’ Choice Award for a piece titled “It Devours,” while Audrey Moehring, of Union High School, also received a Jurors’ Choice Award for artwork called “Geometry.” The show, held virtually, was hosted by Superintendent Chris Reykdal and OSPI Chief of Staff Tennille Jeffries-Simmons. “This year, we saw incredible work by young artists grappling with this moment, from the global pandemic to racism and social injustice,” Reykdal said in a news release. “Their work is a testament to the power of the arts, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to see and celebrate the work of our students.” Jurors’ Choice awards were selected by a panel of 20 jurors from across the state. Each award recipient will receive $200, along with a special glass trophy. View the artwork at https://bit.ly/2SvR4ar or watch a replay of the event at https://youtu.be/070nIhjxI-0.