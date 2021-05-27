Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Local students stand out in literary contest

The Tomahawk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresenting the local chapter of Gamma Mu, local students McGreger Barnhill (11th grade), Ciara Cranford (10th grade), Vanessa Perkins (9th grade), and not pictured, Lauren Paterson (12th grade) were recognized with certificates and a monetary gift for their exceptional writing. Presenting the awards is Andy Wright, Gamma Mu Historian. The...

www.thetomahawk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#High School Students#Kappa#Gamma Mu Historian#Stand#Rigorous Guidelines#Modern Life#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Hundreds of students participate in ag book contests

Each year, the Park County Farm Bureau Federation hosts a series of coloring, poster and marketing contests for area elementary school students, usually drawing about 20 entries. But participation skyrocketed this year, as students in Powell, Cody, Meeteetse, Clark and Wapiti submitted 590 entries. “We were absolutely blown away,” said...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

TCMS students named state winners in essay contest

Two Thomas County Middle School students recently placed in the top three for their respective grade-level in the 2021 Georgia National Fair Bear essay contest. Fifth-grader Ava Mares placed third in the state, and sixth-grader Emma Reeves finished in second. The annual competition for fourth through sixth-graders asks students to...
Columbus, INLocal News Digital

Local students receive educator scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pair of local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship. The program, established in 2016, awards $7,500 annually to 200 students who commit to teaching in the state of Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
Entertainmentminicassia.com

CSI STUDENTS ADVANCE IN NATIONAL VOICE CONTEST

TWIN FALLS, ID – Three College of Southern Idaho (CSI) voice majors have qualified for the national preliminary round in the National Student Auditions (NSA), an event sponsored by the National Association of Singing Teachers (NATS). NSAs are held annually and begin in the Intermountain Region with a video audition...
Books & Literaturecapenews.net

Local Student Excels At Lasell

Mary Rand of Sandwich has received the Book Award in communication at Lasell University. Every year, members of the faculty at Lasell recognize a graduating senior in each major who has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, and award that student with a book chosen especially for that student.
Calistoga, CANapa Valley Register

Upvalley student places highly in writing contest

Huntyr Ammons, a Calistoga resident enrolled at the St. Helena Montessori School, is one of the winners of Jack London State Historic Park's 2021 Young Writers Contest. The program, now in its sixth year, encourages middle school students (grades 6-8) to exercise their writing skills by creating an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London.
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Sweet visit for local students

The Maple Experience came to Oneida County last week. Hosted by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, and the New York State Maple Producers Association, the Maple Experience gives students a hands-on look and feel for the maple industry that is so vital to New York State industry. Buttenschon kicked off...
High Schoolkerncountyfamily.com

Local Student Accomplishments and more!

High School Students Team Up With JJ’s Legacy’s Got The Dot Program. The Career Technical Education Center’s (CTEC) video production students, with their teacher Lisa Krch, teamed up with the local nonprofit, JJ’s Legacy for its Got the Dot leadership program whereby students educate Kern County residents on the value of organ, eye, and tissue donation and the significance of the pink dot on the driver’s license. Students were given the opportunity to create Public Service Announcements and compete for $500 in scholarship money for each winning team member.
Charleston, WVWTAP

Local middle school students named winners in Kids Kick Opioid art contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General recently named 10 Mid-Ohio Valley students as regional winners in the Kids Kick Opioids statewide art contest. The winners included Adelaide Vann of Jackson Middle School, Caitlin Modesitt, Abigail Blackhurst, Sophia Richards and Victoria Rose Smith, all of Ravenswood Middle School, and Lindy Landis, Nick Ashworth, Elizabeth Adams, Jordan Krajcovic and Caleb Gist, all of Tyler Consolidated Middle School.
Collegesmainstreetnews.com

Local students recognized at Piedmont University

Several local students were named as Dean’s Scholars at Piedmont University for the spring 2021 semester for earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for having a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the spring semester:. Hannah Bordon of Colbert. Emily Campbell of...
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Local students accepted into GSA this summer

After a tumultuous year that included the first-ever, entirely virtual remote Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) in summer 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the program will return to in-person classes this summer at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. From June 27 – July 17, GSA, a program of Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), will host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth. The program will maintain numerous safety protocols to ensure safety and protection of all participating students and faculty.
Murrieta, CAValley News

Local students recognized for films in annual contest promoting artistic expression

The Directing Change Program & Film Contest announced the regional finalists in the ninth annual student contest encouraging young people to create short films and art projects about suicide prevention and mental health. Students at Murrieta Valley High School, Murrieta Mesa High School and David A. Brown Middle School are among the regional finalists being recognized for artistic achievements in mental health and suicide prevention. Student filmmakers Lizzie Waddleton and Leyna Vo are advancing to statewide judging for their short film “Another Light” in the Directing Change Program & Film Contest. The two took home a first place in the Mental Health category for the film, which can be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/516425084. “We chose this category because menta.
Lyndonville, NYThe Daily News Online

Lyndonville students win RSA video contest

LYNDONVILLE — Lyndonville Central School District’s fifth- and sixth-grade art students won first place in the Rural School Association’s (RSA) Video Contest: Our School, Our Community. Thirty students in Amanda LeClair’s art class worked together to create the award-winning video, the district said Friday on its website. “As a class...
Boothbay, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

CTL students place in Sarah Mook Poetry Contest

Seven young poets from the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb placed in the 2021 Sarah Mook Poetry Contest. The contest received over 1,000 entries from twenty states and ten countries, and seven of the seventeen winners were from CTL!. In the K-2 category, Avery Peck of Boothbay placed...
West Middlesex, PAThe Herald

Local student recognized for choral achievements

WEST MIDDLESEX — Set to graduate soon from West Middlesex Jr. Sr. High School, senior Lauren Kuncio has a lifelong passion for singing — and she’s managed to receive three major recognitions for her passion before she graduated. Having participated in her school district’s choir since at least fifth grade,...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County art students honored in OSPI contest

CLARK COUNTY — Two Clark County students were among a list of award winners for the 48th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show. Amie Makela of Ridgefield High School received a Jurors’ Choice Award for a piece titled “It Devours,” while Audrey Moehring, of Union High School, also received a Jurors’ Choice Award for artwork called “Geometry.” The show, held virtually, was hosted by Superintendent Chris Reykdal and OSPI Chief of Staff Tennille Jeffries-Simmons. “This year, we saw incredible work by young artists grappling with this moment, from the global pandemic to racism and social injustice,” Reykdal said in a news release. “Their work is a testament to the power of the arts, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to see and celebrate the work of our students.” Jurors’ Choice awards were selected by a panel of 20 jurors from across the state. Each award recipient will receive $200, along with a special glass trophy. View the artwork at https://bit.ly/2SvR4ar or watch a replay of the event at https://youtu.be/070nIhjxI-0.