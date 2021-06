A new pool pass program will allow more people to frequent the Webster Groves aquatic center starting this pool season. Organizers of the new “Freestyle Pass” program include the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the Webster Groves School District and the Alliance for Interracial Dignity. To date, more than $10,000 has been raised from private funding from community members to support the new pool pass program. The passes are for those with financial need, but the program does not require people to prove their financial need, rather it takes their word for it.